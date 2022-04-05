Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.46. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.