Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $855,335.10 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68.

On Monday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,704 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $393,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. 375,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,374. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

