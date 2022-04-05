Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Aegis

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Aegis from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.80% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PW opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a market cap of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 7,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

