PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $17.24

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.83. PowerSchool shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 116 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

