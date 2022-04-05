Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.89.

PRBZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $109.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

