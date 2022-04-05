Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Progress Software stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

