Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $2,591,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PGNY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.90. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

