Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $2,591,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PGNY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.90. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.