Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Up 4.5%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $40.56. Approximately 2,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 361,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.24.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.