Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $458.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

