Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PROV opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.
About Provident Financial (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
