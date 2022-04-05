Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.