Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $503,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

