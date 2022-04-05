Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,665 at Barclays

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,210.75.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

