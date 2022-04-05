PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.44.

PTCT stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $1,925,700. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

