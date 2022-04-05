PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 176,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

