Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $400.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,962. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.30. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $250.58 and a 52 week high of $400.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.