PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $12,478.25 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.
Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 723,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $62.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 272,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
