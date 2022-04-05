PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $12,478.25 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 723,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $62.25.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 272,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.