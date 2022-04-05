Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

PLSE stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

