PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.