PureCycle Technologies (PCT) and Its Competitors Financial Review

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PureCycle Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 210 1075 1414 49 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.72%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 13.38%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.97 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 45.27

PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies rivals beat PureCycle Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

