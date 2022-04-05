PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $90.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PVH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in PVH by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

