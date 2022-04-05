PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.82.

PVH stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PVH by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PVH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PVH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

