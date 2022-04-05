Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.80.

TSE AC opened at C$23.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.00.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

