Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,610.75 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,506.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,650.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

