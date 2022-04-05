Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.47. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,989 shares of company stock worth $544,183. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.