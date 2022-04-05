Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

GAU opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

