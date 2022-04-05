Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Lifted by Truist Financial

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Truist Financial also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.51% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

