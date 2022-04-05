Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UpHealth, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UpHealth in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on UPH. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
