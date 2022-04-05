Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.69. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $126.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

