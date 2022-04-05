Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by KGI Securities to Neutral

KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.96.

Qorvo stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

