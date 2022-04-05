Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $201,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

