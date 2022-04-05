Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 344 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,824,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

