QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will report $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

