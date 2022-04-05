Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAINGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have commented on RAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Rain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,939. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $146.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

