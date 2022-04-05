Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.