Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 7.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.67. 49,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,619,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Specifically, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $392,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,573 shares of company stock worth $3,262,182. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 179.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Rambus by 119.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Rambus by 162.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

