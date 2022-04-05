RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
