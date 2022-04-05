RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

