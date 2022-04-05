Raymond James Cuts Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target to $10.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 191.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

