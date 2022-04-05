Raymond James Lowers CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubicFarm Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

