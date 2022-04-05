Raymond James Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.43.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.