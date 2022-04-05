Raymond James Reiterates C$25.00 Price Target for Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$25.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

