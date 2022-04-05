Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinduoduo (PDD)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2022 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

3/23/2022 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $41.00.

3/22/2022 – Pinduoduo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

3/22/2022 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

3/22/2022 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $76.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $156.00 to $85.00.

3/22/2022 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $100.00 to $81.00.

3/14/2022 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

3/14/2022 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/16/2022 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $152.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after buying an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after acquiring an additional 993,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

