Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

4/3/2022 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

3/14/2022 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2022 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

ACRX remained flat at $$0.29 on Tuesday. 1,865,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,613. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

