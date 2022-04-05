Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,520 ($98.62).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 5,940 ($77.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,922.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,009.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £42.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

