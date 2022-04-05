Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Recruiter.com Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCRT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

