Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Redbox Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 2.54. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.