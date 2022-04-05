Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 18,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

