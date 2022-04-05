Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $710.30

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $710.30 and last traded at $708.12, with a volume of 5578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $698.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $641.55 and a 200 day moving average of $625.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $20,816,957. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

