Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Up 2.6%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.73. 916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 339,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 726,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 238,351 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 174,994 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

