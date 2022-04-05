ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $10.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOL. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE SOL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ReneSola by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

