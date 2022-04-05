Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.30

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 522.80 ($6.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 503.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 556.66. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20.

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($130,343.71).

RTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.26) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.37).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

